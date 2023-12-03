Teenage mothers graduate with vocational skills

Around 830 teenage mothers have graduated with certificates in vocational skills aimed at creating jobs to support themselves and their children. With the support of the Remnant generation, the young mothers were skilled in areas of sewing, baking, hairdressing, and other skills. While presiding over the graduation ceremony in Lungujja, the founder Anabel Nakabiri pointed out that many of these young mothers usually drop out of school when they fall pregnant with no one to take care of them. According to Nakabiri, it is vital to arm the young mothers with skills they can use to support themselves while also paving a way for them to invest in their future.