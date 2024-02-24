Technical Drawing teachers appeal to UNEB over final results inconsistencies

Teachers of Technical Drawing are demanding a formal explanation from the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) over continued discrepancies in the way final results of the candidates are marked and finally registered. This follows the latest set of national O-level exams, which saw the best candidates in the country scoring credit four. However, after an appeal by an association of teachers, corrections were made, resulting in the majority of candidates scoring Distinction 1. According to the Uganda Technical Drawing Association, this is the third time such discrepancies have occurred, but UNEB remains tight-lipped about the matter.