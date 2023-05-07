Teaching the sciences: Education ministry outs new teaching facility

The government has started distributing science mini laboratories to ease the teaching of science subjects which will later translate into better results at the end of primary seven. The state minister for Primary Education Joyce Moriku Kaducu says over 400 various schools have received the kits, which have 50 different items which include different body organs, magnets and other science tools that help the learners have hands-on experience. As SUDHIR BYARUHANGA reports, the learners are expected to find it easily remember what they are taught in class as opposed to the use of pie charts.