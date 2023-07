Teachers say teaching Kiswahili must start in nursery

Teachers of the Kiswahili language based in the Bunyoro sub-region have asked the government to start a Kiswahili program at Nursery Level and also bring on board communities. Some of these teachers were drawn from different Public Universities and the rest from the Bunyoro sub-region, which was marking a belated World Kiswahili Day Celebration for Schools in Bunyoro Sub-Region held in Hoima City.