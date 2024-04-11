Teachers at Bulera College unpaid for nine months

Over 30 tutors and three support staff at Bulera Core Primary Teachers College in Hoima City have not been paid for close to nine months. The affected civil servants were transferred from different Teachers' Training Colleges that were repurposed by the Ministry of Education and Sports. They are demanding over 350 million shillings. Florence Kato, the Deputy Principal of the College, says she was transferred to the institution in July last year and has not been paid for this entire period. Johnson Kusiima Baingana, the Hoima City Principal Education Officer, says they are aware of the problem caused by inadequate wage votes for tertiary institutions and secondary schools.