Teacher arrested after wall crashes, killing three pupils

Three pupils were killed Monday afternoon and three others severely injured after they were covered by a collapsed classroom wall in Butaleja district. The learners of Golden Heart Nursery and Primary School were overpowered by the weakened walls of a semi-permanent building they were pushing down, reportedly on the instructions of a director at the school. The Resident District Commissioner Butaleja, Rachael Nkoko confirmed that the school’s director Boney Owori has since been arrested.