Tayebwa elected East Africa Representative to ACP-EU joint assembly

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has been elected as the representative of East Africa on the Bureau of the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States and the European Union Parliamentary Joint Assembly. Tayebwa will be representing nine countries in the region, including Uganda, Mauritius, Seychelles, Djibouti, Comoros, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda.