Taxi drivers paralyze traffic in fare protest

Traffic on the Mbarara–Bushenyi–Ishaka road was paralyzed for much of Monday as taxi drivers operating along the route blocked the road and set tires ablaze in the middle of the thoroughfare. The protesting drivers were expressing their discontent with the presence of Tausi and global bus operations along the route, accusing them of charging excessive transport fares and causing congestion in the area.