Tasks justices of the Supreme court perform

Supreme court proceedings may have less coverage in the media but it does not mean that the justices of the final court are on holiday. Judiciary Spokesperson Jamson Karemani explains that over 100 cases are referred to the Supreme Court every year, for a final decision. These cases occasionally include presidential electoral petitions and criminal offenses like murder and defilement among others. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, the justices who are supposed to be 11 in the supreme court work in quorums of three and at least five.