Swedish embassy gives funds to green schools initiative

The Embassy of Sweden has provided UGX 2.3 billion to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to combat the adverse effects of climate change in Uganda through the Green Schools Initiative, a five-year campaign to create climate change awareness and promote sustainable environmental practices among 100,000 learners in 100 schools. According to Maria Hankasson, the Swedish Ambassador to Uganda, young people globally play a central role in combating climate change, and Ugandan youth should also be actively engaged.