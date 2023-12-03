Suspected bomb blasts witnessed in Nabweru and Kabalagala parish

By Desire Ninsiima More by this Author

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police, residents in Kabalagala-Kikubamutwe and Nabweru experienced incidents that resulted in blasts. Fortunately, no fatalities have been recorded. The police are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the blasts and ask the general public to remain vigilant.

The public has also been advised to put in place security measures especially in places where people gather i.e Bus/ Taxi Parks, places of worship, discos, parties , lodges and bars.



