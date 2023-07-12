Survivors of Link Bus accident in stable condition

Several people are being treated for Injuries at Kyenjonjo Hospital and Fort Portal Hospital following an accident last evening in which a Link Bus rammed into a stationary truck in Kyenjojo. The driver of the bus, Dauda Kawawu, died on the spot. Following the accident and several similar ones in recent days, the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, revealed that the relevant authorities have failed to implement the Traffic and Road Safety Act and she also called for a special meeting with different stakeholders aimed at finding a solution to some of the causes of these heinous road accidents in the country.