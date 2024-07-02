Survey reveals Ugandan leaders disconnect from voters

By Daniel Kibet More by this Author

In January this year, Afrobarometer conducted a revealing study on the relationship between Ugandan politicians and their voters post-election. Sampling 2,400 adult Ugandans, the study aimed to establish country-level insights into how elected leaders interact with their constituents.

The results highlighted a significant disconnect, with a majority of Ugandans expressing dissatisfaction with their elected officials. According to the study, 75% of respondents stated that their district councilors do not listen to the concerns of ordinary people. An even higher percentage, 85%, felt that their Members of Parliament (MPs) ignore the grievances of those they represent after elections.

This growing gap between political leaders and the general populace has had a detrimental impact on service delivery across the country. Many Ugandans believe that their immediate leaders are unresponsive to their needs, which has hindered progress in various critical areas.

The survey identified several key issues that Ugandans want the government to address. These include:

Health: Improved healthcare services and facilities.

Improved healthcare services and facilities. Education: Enhanced educational opportunities and infrastructure.

Enhanced educational opportunities and infrastructure. Infrastructure/Roads: Development and maintenance of road networks.

Development and maintenance of road networks. Water Supply: Better access to clean and safe water.

Better access to clean and safe water. Corruption: Effective measures to combat corruption.

Effective measures to combat corruption. Agriculture: Support for the agricultural sector, which is vital for the economy.

As the next general election approaches, less than two years away, these findings raise important questions about the future of political leadership in Uganda. Will voters once again choose leaders who fail to listen to their concerns? The upcoming election will be a critical moment for Ugandans as they decide who will represent them in addressing these pressing issues.

