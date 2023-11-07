Surprise in parliament as gov't signs deal with Vitol for petroleum supply

Members of Parliament were taken aback by the revelation that the government has already entered into an agreement with Vitol to exclusively supply petroleum products to the state-owned Uganda National Oil Company. MPs on the Natural Resources Committee of Parliament expressed astonishment regarding how such an agreement could be signed before the enactment of a supportive law. A team of government officials, appearing before the committee, informed MPs that the agreement will only become operational once the enabling law is in place.