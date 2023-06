Supreme Court Judge dies in hospital

The judiciary is mourning the passing of Justice Stella Arach-Amoko who died early this morning at 4am in Nakasero Hospital. Justice Stella Arach Amoko first served in the Uganda Attorney General's chambers from 1979 until 1997, rising from a state attorney to commissioner for civil litigation. In 1997, she was appointed a High Court judge, serving in that capacity until 2010. In her career on the bench, Justice Arach-Amoko handled many election cases.