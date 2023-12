Supplementary Budget; shs3.5bn presented to parliament for approval

The State House, as a single unit, will take the lion's share of the requested 3.5 trillion shillings supplementary budget that was presented to Parliament for approval today. It should be noted that the State House budget, tagged under classified expenditure, amounts to 485 billion shillings. Of this, 100 billion shillings was spent and now only requires retrospective approval by the August House.