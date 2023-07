Sudhir Ruparelia clarifies on Munyonyo construction works

The National Environment Management Authority has been put on the spot over reported degradation of Lake Victoria at the Common wealth resort in Munyonyo.This follows a video clip circulated on social media showing trucks dumping soil near the lake at Munyonyo.However, the management of the Commonwealth Resort in Munyonyo has denied any wrong doing, insisting that whatever is being done is within the law.