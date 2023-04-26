Sudanese ambassador says national army is taking back control

The government of Sudan says the national army is taking back control of the country following two weeks of clashes with the Rapid Support Forces led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The conflict has many civilians dead, and scores of others displaced with countries finding means to evacuate their citizens. In an interview with NTV Ahmad Ibrahim, Sudan's Ambassador to Uganda, he condemned the opposition forces but asserted that the Sudan government will restore order without any international intervention. Sudhir Byaruhanga spoke to Ambassador Ibrahim at the Sudanese embassy in Kampala.