Sudan returnees recount woes experienced in Sudan

Muhammad Mutumba is back home, having survived the ongoing conflict in Sudan. He arrived in Khartoum, during a stopover to Saudi Arabia, where he planned to do a pilgrimage. From his hotel room, Mutumba heard the non stop gunfire as Sudan's army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary RSF fought for control of the country.