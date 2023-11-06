Study reveals explosive risks in many saunas and steam baths

A study conducted by the National Building Review Board has found that several steam baths and saunas pose an explosive risk, making them unsafe for human use. The study, which assessed 21 health clubs, revealed that 9 out of 10 of these facilities utilize firewood as a heat source without adequate protective measures in place. Engineers are expressing concern over the fact that none of these facilities were designed or installed by qualified professionals, heightening the overall risk.