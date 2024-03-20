Students study in condemned school building

The life of students in Kitebi Secondary School - a government aided school, can best be defined as living on the edge of risk. This after school administrators rejected the recommendations of inspectors who discovered two unsafe structures occupied by students. The Board recommended to KCCA that the structures should either be demolished or take remedial action on the two blocks, within two weeks after inspection. However, this deadline has passed and students are still within the same structures.