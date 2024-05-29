Students petition parliament over East African Crude Oil Pipeline

A group of students from Makerere University and Kyambogo University have marched to Parliament to petition the House over the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project. The students say the project will cause devastating environmental challenges to residents who live near the oil drilling areas. The pipeline will transport oil produced from Uganda’s Lake Albert oilfields to the port of Tanga in Tanzania, where the oil will then be sold to world markets. In November last year, the East African Court of Justice dismissed, with costs, a case in which environmental and human rights groups were challenging the construction of the pipeline.