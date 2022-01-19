Student loses arm after vehicle accident

A family of two girls who were reportedly knocked by a UPDF pickup on the 29th of December 2021, as they traveled on a Boda Boda in Gomba, want the army to compensate them. One of the girls, identified as Christine Nakasanga, 20, died on the spot while another 19-year-old Rukundo Phiona lost an arm and is still nursing wounds. Speaking to NTV, Harriet Ngabo, Rukundo's mother says no one from the army has reached out to them since the tragedy. However, as Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, the family is grappling with huge medical bills.