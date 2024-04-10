Student drowns in River Rwizi, body missing

By Julius Byamukama More by this Author

Rwizi Regional Police is searching for the body of an S.3 student who drowned in River Rwizi on Monday.

According to Rwizi Regional Police spokesperson Sp. Samson Kasasiira, Jordan Balimwikungu, 17, a day student at Mbarara Secondary School and a resident of Kiswahili Cell, Kakoba Ward, Mbarara City, went missing on Monday evening after drowning while swimming at Katete beach in Mbarara City. The incident occurred around 11 pm, and the search to retrieve the body is ongoing.

“The rescue department responded to the scene on Tuesday and conducted a search to retrieve the body, but their efforts were not fruitful. The search for the body is ongoing, and investigations into the drowning have been opened to ascertain the cause,” Sp. Kasasiira said.

When contacted, Mbarara Secondary School head teacher Mr. Godfrey Birungi confirmed having learned of the drowning and the student's disappearance. He stated that they have called for a quick meeting with the grieving parents to determine the way forward.

“Jordan was a day student at our school. He left home on Monday, arrived at school, and immediately went to Katete beach with friends for swimming. We have just learned that he drowned, and his body is missing. As a school, we are going to have a meeting with the family to discuss how we can assist in preparing for the funeral and how to prevent such incidents in the future,” Mr. Birungi said.