Stolen government drugs recovered in NDA operation

The National Drug Authority has impounded 151 boxes of assorted drugs worth 40 million shillings and closed 59 drug shops that were operating illegally in West Nile. The Drug Authority has been conducting a three-day operation in the region. According to Tom Makumbi, the Senior Inspector of Drugs Enforcement, they closed illegal facilities operated by quack doctors. Most of the drugs were stolen from government hospitals.