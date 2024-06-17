Stemming mental crisis in the workplace, experts speak up

The Lancet Global Health estimates that poor mental health will cost about $6 trillion by 2030 in global productivity. Ugandans faced mental challenges before the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the pandemic-inspired lockdowns, accompanied by the related downsizing and salary cuts, seem to have exacerbated the challenges among workers. With more employees becoming aware of the importance of their mental health, it's time for companies to shore up. GILLIAN NANTUME brings us this report about stemming the mental health crisis in the workplace.