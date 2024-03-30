Stay vigilant against Red-eye Disease during Easter celebrations - Health officials

By Joyce Nakato More by this Author

Ugandans are being cautioned to maintain vigilance against the threat of contracting conjunctivitis (red eye)disease during the ongoing Easter Celebrations.

Health officials at the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) have noted a gradual decrease in new red-eye cases, but stress the importance of preventing a resurgence.

Currently, there have been 2,761 registered cases of red eye, with many patients successfully recovering after treatment.

Two weeks ago, the Ministry of Health issued an alert following an outbreak of red eye infections in the city. Most cases were identified by KCCA health officials in schools across Kawempe, Lubaga, Nakawa, and Makindye divisions.

Thanks to stringent measures implemented to curb the outbreak, the number of cases has been declining.

Nevertheless, Dr. Alex Ndyabakira, Head of Air Quality Management at KCCA, warns that continued vigilance is crucial to avoid contracting the infection, especially during Easter gatherings with loved ones.

This cautionary advice complements the guidelines issued by KCCA and the Ministry of Health aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.