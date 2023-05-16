State starts to pay back Shs 20billion debt to NWSC

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation says its largest creditor, the Central Government, has started the process of paying off its debt. Following his reappointment for a further five years by the Corporation Board, the Managing Director Silver Mugisha revealed that the government was on the way to reducing its 20 billion shillings debt to the Corporation. During his tenure at the Corporation, Eng. Silver Mugisha, has seen access to clean water rise from 4.5 million to 18 million people.