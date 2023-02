State Minister Okello Oryem urges Ugandan business community to emulate Indian resilience

State Minister for foreign affairs Okello Oryem has called on Ugandans in the business sector to pick a leaf from Indians whose resilience has lifted them from humble beginnings to the top echelons in this country. Oryem was speaking at a ceremony to celebrate the life of Rajesh Chapelot - an Indian businessman who after 25 years in Uganda has risen to become of the leading businesspeople in the country.