State Minister Nandutu urges Bududa Residents to grow Bamboo to prevent landslides

The state minister for Karamoja Affairs Agness Nandutu has rallied the people of Bududa to take on bamboo growing to prevent landslides in the district. The minister, who doubles as the Woman Member of Parliament for Bududa district, noted that the area is prone to landslides and there is a need to adapt environmentally sound mechanisms to protect the area, through planting more trees to be able to hold the soils together.