State Minister Ecweru urges funding for Amuria General Hospital in poor state

The State Minister for Works Musa Ecweru has called on the government to provide funds for the development of Amuria General Hospital which is in a poor state. The hospital has been in existence for eighty-one years and was upgraded to a general hospital in 2019. The medical superintendent there Dr. Emmanuel Aisu says the hospital has an overwhelming number of patients and is understaffed.