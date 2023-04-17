State Minister Amos Lugoloobi for planning remanded to Luzira prison

The State Minister for Planning and Ntenjeru North Member of Parliament Amos Lugoloobi has been arraigned before the Anti-corruption court and remanded to Luzira prison on charges related to the diversion of iron sheets that were meant to benefit the vulnerable communities of Karamoja. Minister Lugoloobi, who pleaded not guilty to charges of dealing with suspect property, is the second minister to be charged concerning the Karamoja Iron Sheets. On April 6th, Karamoja Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu was also charged and remanded to prison by the same court. Ali Mivule has more on what transpired in court today.