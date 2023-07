State Minister Agnes Nandutu's trial begins over alleged iron sheet diversion

The trial of Agnes Nandutu, the state minister for Karamoja who is accused of stealing and diverting over 2,000 pieces of iron sheets has started. The iron sheets were meant to benefit vulnerable groups in the Karamoja region. Nandutu's political aide was the first witness to testify against her boss in the Anti Corruption case in Kampala