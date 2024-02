Star prisoners share the challenges they face

S4 Graduates across the country are still celebrating their success in national exams. But one category of these learners has endured more pain than most to get to this success. Out of the 74 prison candidates who registered for the exams, 10 prisoners scored division one, with the best candidate getting 18 points. Our Reporter Jjingo Francis gives us details on how the prisoners fared up to this point.