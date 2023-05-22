Stanely Kasambira, a judiciary driver has been charged over viral audio clip

A driver with the Judiciary has been charged with hate speech and remanded to Luzira prisons. It is alleged that he shared an audio clip believed to promote hostility against judges and their drivers on a Whatsapp group. 46-year-old Stanely Kisambira has worked with the institution for more than a decade and is now accused of discussing the judges' salaries which he says are unfairly far and above those of their drivers. The prosecution states that in the audio clip, Kisambira said that a driver can decide to cause an accident by ramming the car into a truck and killing a judge and the bodyguard. Kisambira has been charged under the Computer Misuse Act and is liable to serve a 7-year jail term or be fined 15 million shillings if found guilty. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been ordered to return to court on 2nd June.