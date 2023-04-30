Standard Gauge Railway works to start in August, reveals Minister Byamukama

A private investor has blocked plans for the construction of a standard gauge railway network by demanding 34 billion shillings in compensation. This follows his demand for 34 billion shillings for a tract of land at Namanve. According to the State Minister for Works Fred Byamukama, the government had valued the entire land in Namanve at only 800 million shillings, with this money set aside to compensate the tenants. But the investor is now demanding that the government pay him 34 billion shillings for just his land.