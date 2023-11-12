Stanbic joins prisons in teen skilling drive

Stanbic Bank is teaming up with Uganda Prisons Service in partnering with a Financial Literacy Program for the Prison fraternity. The program was initiated after a discussion between the CEO of Stanbic Bank and the Commissioner General of Uganda prisons. During the bank's discussion with the Commissioner General, Stanbic committed to providing free Financial Literacy training to all Uganda prison staff and their spouses across the country, which includes all 5 regions and 49 prisons. The program aims to benefit 52,416 officers and their families.