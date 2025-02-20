Stakeholders resolve to boost water access through innovation

The government of Uganda has called for promotion of equitable and just use of shared natural resources across borders, especially water. This came as the 22nd Africa Water and Sanitation Association 5 day Congress held in Kampala came to a close. Meanwhile the Congress which attracted over 2000 participants from close to 70 countries has resolved to Accelerate water and sanitation access and coverage through innovative financing mechanisms, and appropriate technology adoption.