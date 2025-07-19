Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Mporera promises to unite Ndorwa West after defeating Minister Bahati in NRM primaries
  • 2 National NRM reschedules Bufumbira South flagbearer vote after polling delays
  • 3 National Sarah Opendi finally gets the Tororo Women MP NRM party flag
  • 4 National Young lawyer beats seven candidates to win Ntungamo Woman MP NRM flag
  • 5 National NRM members in Busia deny four incumbent MPs party flag