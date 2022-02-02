Stakeholders meet over how to transform Kampala city

By Daniel Kibet More by this Author

Kampala Capital City Authority and several of its stakeholders have agreed on several issues to transform the metropolis into a better city.

The stakeholders including technocrats and politicians met today at Sheraton Kampala Hotel and discussed on KCCA's progress over the last 10 years and what should be done in the days ahead.

KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka has tasked the city's leaders to work together, if the bigger agenda of making Kampala a smart city is to be achieved.

Her comment comes at a time when KCCA technocrats are in constant disagreements with their colleagues in the political wing.

“We are going to work together, that is the commitment from the technical side. We are committed to making this relationship work,” Kisaka says.

Kisaka also highlighted that there is need for KCCA to create councils at various levels to offer assistance in administering Kampala City.

“We are aware that the law says we should have the division councils but that is not the only one that should be there. We are also supposed to have the ward urban councils. These are not constituted and so there is a gap in our effectiveness as leaders of the city,’ Kisaka says.

The Minister for Kampala Capital City Minsa Kabanda equally emphasised the need for unity among all KCCA stakeholders.

“Technical people should respect politicians. You also do not respect the Ministers. Sometimes we are not aware of what is taking place in Kampala,” Kabanda says.

Meanwhile, the Kampala Capital City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago says hawkers should only be regulated and given working spaces in the city and not send away.

“We are the ones who have been given the powers to regulate street vending. None of us would like to have a disorganized city,” Lukwago says.

Lukwago also decried the function of the law enforcement unit in the city. He says politicians have severally been accused of politicising the issue of law enforcement in the city which should not be the case.

“How can we preside over a system where we have a law enforcement team which has no legal backing,” Lukwago asks.

The Kampala Capital City Authority was established in 2011 by parliament, replacing the Kampala City Council, and is responsible for the operations of the metropolis.