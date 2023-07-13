Stakeholders commit to stronger enforcement in curbing road carnage

The Ministry of Works and Transport has undertaken a decision to table regulations operationalizing the Roads Act of 2019, within one month. The commitment was made today morning during a meeting convened by the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among. The members present at the meeting were notified that out of the required budget of 20 billion shillings for road safety, only 5 billion shillings was released, hence calling for adequate resourcing of the road safety function across the relevant agencies among other resolutions.