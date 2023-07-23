Stakeholders call for end to cruelty against animals

The organization of Animal Welfare competence center in Africa is calling on the government to implement the laws that were put to prevent the poor transportation of animals especially cattle in the Country. Dr. Paul Ssuuna, Director of the animal welfare Centre said that despite the number of laws against the poor transportation of animals, no action has been taken by the government to curb the problems. Dr. Ssuuna's call came during an animal welfare project launch to reach out to the government to stop or slow the growth of Industrial Agriculture in Uganda.