Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Man kills wife in domestic brawl
  • 2 National Electoral Commission sets date for Hoima LCV by-election 
  • 3 National Kadaga to South Sudan: Exempt Ugandans from Aliens Registration Act
  • 4 National Court enhances witch doctor’s 45-year jail term to life imprisonment
  • 5 National Two police officers charged over improperly impounding vehicle