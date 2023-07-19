Stakeholders call for better health care in prisons

Stakeholders in the criminal justice system have re-echoed the need for strategies that will ensure the safety and well-being of inmates in various detention centers. They say it's high time congestion in detention centers is addressed to reduce the spread of communicable diseases like tuberculosis and HIV among inmates and prison workers. The stakeholders have called for a rights-based approach to remove barriers to the prevention, access, uptake and retention to HIV, TB and malaria services in the criminal justice system.