SSEWANYANA-SSEGIRINYA CASE: High Court ready to proceed to trial

Parliamentarians Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana will on 10th March be committed to the high court, according to state prosecutor Richard Birivumbuka. Appearing before magistrate Christine Nantege in the Masaka court, Birivumbuka said that he had completed the process of gathering evidence against the accused and was ready to proceed to trial. As all this was happening, Muhammad Sseigirinya’s mother stormed parliament on Tuesday, demanding the release of her son.