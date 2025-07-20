Ssese and Buweekula secure wins in Buganda Masaza Cup action

In the Buganda Masaza Cup games played yesterday, Ssese defeated Busiro 2–1. Brian Ssajabi and Andrew Mukasa scored for Ssese, while Michael Jinta netted Busiro’s lone goal. In another clash at Hams Stadium (Nakivubo), Buweekula edged Kyadondo 2–1. Jimmy Kalema of Buweekula was named Player of the Week. Meanwhile, the match between Kabula and Mawogola ended in a goalless draw. The tournament continues this evening at various playgrounds.