Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Kabale environmentalists call for shift to agroforestry to combat disasters
  • 2 National UPDF seeks Shs39.1b for South Sudan operation
  • 3 National Kigezi leaders eulogize veteran journalist Shaka Ssali
  • 4 National NIRA explains delays in mass enrollment for national IDs
  • 5 National Poor road conditions frustrating Jinja’s industrial growth 