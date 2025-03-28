Ssenyonyi urges DPP to fast-track transfer of civilian cases from Military Court

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, is calling on the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to expedite the transfer of the files of civilians who have been on trial before the General Court Martial to formal courts. This follows a Supreme Court ruling that barred civilians, among others, from trial in that court. Ssenyonyi's call came during plenary in Parliament on Thursday. In response, the Government Chief Whip, Hamson Obua, says Parliament should allocate the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs space on the order paper to provide an update on the matter.