Ssenyonyi says IGG should also investigate allegations

Members of the National Unity Platform have castigated the Inspectorate of Government for what they call 'dodging an investigation' into claims of financial impropriety in parliament.The Inspector General of Government Beti Olivia Kamya said the Inspectorate halted the investigations since the Office of the Auditor General is also looking at the matter.The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi argues that nothing restricts the Inspectorate from partaking in an investigations that other agencies are are involved in.