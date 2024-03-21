Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Balaam appointed minister as Museveni reshuffles cabinet
  • 2 National Wakiso health workers to miss salary over absenteeism
  • 3 National NSSF benefits not sufficient in retirement – report
  • 4 National UPC’s Aguti takes early lead in Dokolo Woman MP election
  • 5 National Dokolo by-election: Why 92-year-old man braved scorching sun to vote