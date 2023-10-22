Ssenyonyi: Committee recommendations should be taken seriously

The Chairperson of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises, Joel Ssenyonyi, has called on parliament to be strict when it comes to allocating funds to entities that have been found to flout accountability processes and engaged in irregular practices. Ssenyonyi says Parliament should make sure the recommendations of accountability committees have been implemented before funds are disbursed otherwise these committees will never be taken seriously. Ssenyonyi was reacting to the recently adopted COSASE report whose investigations led to the dismissal of the Executive Director of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards.