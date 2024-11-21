Ssenyonyi calls for sugar price revisions

In a bid to improve the livelihoods of sugarcane farmers in Uganda’s Busoga subregion, Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi is advocating for a revision of sugar prices to better reflect the true value of their crops. Ssenyonyi is also encouraging farmers to reduce their reliance on large millers by investing in their own sugar processing plants. At the same time, farmers are calling on the government to step in and address several key challenges facing the sector, including outdated technology, land disputes, and unfair competition.