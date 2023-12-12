Ssembabule imposes 2-week animal market shutdown due to Foot and Mouth fears

Ssembabule district officials have closed down all animal markets for two weeks over fears of Foot and Mouth Disease. The officials have imposed a quarantine on the sale and marketing of animals and animal products to prevent the spread of the disease in this area. The government has secured 13,000 doses of vaccines to deal with the problem. The move comes a week after Kyotera also imposed a two-week quarantine to stop the spread of Anthrax there. The disease claimed 18 lives in Kyotera. The move is bound to frustrate the sale of meat in this area, particularly during the Christmas season when sales are usually brisk.